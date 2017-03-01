9:51 pm, March 1, 2017
64° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » California gang member charged…

California gang member charged with killing police officer

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 9:32 pm 03/01/2017 09:32pm
Share
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows Michael Christopher Mejia. A recently paroled gang member, Mejia, has been charged with killing Whittier Police Officer Keith Boyer, wounding Boyer's partner. He was charged Wednesday, March 1, 2017 with murder with special circumstances, making him eligible for the death penalty. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California gang member who had recently been released from jail has been charged with killing a police officer and his own cousin.

Michael Mejia was charged Wednesday with murder with special circumstances, making him eligible for the death penalty. He’s also charged with attempted murder, carjacking and possession of a firearm by a felon.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Prosecutors say the 26-year-old Mejia shot and killed his cousin in East Los Angeles on Feb. 20, took his car and later crashed it into two other vehicles in neighboring Whittier.

When police arrived, prosecutors say Mejia pulled a gun.

Whittier Officer Keith Boyer was killed. Officer Patrick Hazell and Mejia were wounded in the shootout.

Mejia, a convicted robber, had been jailed for probation violations but freed about a week earlier.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » California gang member charged…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Government News