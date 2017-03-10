Panel rules Venezuela won’t have to pay $1.4B to Exxon Mobil

WASHINGTON (AP) — A World Bank arbitration panel has determined that Venezuela will not have to pay $1.4 billion to Exxon Mobil Corp. for confiscating company assets during a wave of nationalizations.

The Washington-based panel issued a ruling Friday that annulled most of the $1.6 billion judgment against Venezuela. The decision was celebrated in Caracas, where the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro is facing a cash shortfall triggered by collapsing oil production.

Exxon Mobil had asked the bank’s investment dispute panel for $16.6 billion for the seizure of its Cerro Negro facilities in the Orinoco Basin under then-President Hugo Chavez.

A lawyer for Venezuela said Friday’s decision was “correct and courageous.” Exxon Mobil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

Corrects that original demand was for $16.6 billion.