Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: ‘Do you beat your wife?’

By The Associated Press March 4, 2017 3:13 pm 03/04/2017 03:13pm
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma lawmaker who once likened Islam to a cancer has handed out a form asking Muslims to answer questions that include, “Do you beat your wife?”

Republican state Rep. John Bennett’s office distributed the questionnaire this past week as the Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations organized its annual Muslim Day at the Capitol. Bennett told Muslims who wanted to see him at the Capitol to fill out the form.

Among other things, the form asked Muslims whether they would denounce terror groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah. It also asked whether they believe former Muslims should be punished for leaving Islam.

A local official with the Council on American-Islamic Relations says the form contained “hateful, bigoted questions.”

