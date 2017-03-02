North Dakota casino proposal risks angering tribes

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Some North Dakota lawmakers say a proposal by the state’s top House Republican to allow state-owned casinos is retaliatory.

The say the proposal by Fargo Rep. Al Carlson risks angering American Indian tribes even more when relations have already been rubbed raw by the Dakota Access pipeline dispute.

Carlson says his idea is not “anti-American Indian.” He says it would establish casinos as “destination-oriented attractions” and use profits from them to offset state taxes.

Many lawmakers believe the measure has little chance of passing, but they fear it’s further damaged the state’s relationship with its tribes.

Carlson’s resolution is a proposed constitutional amendment that would go to voters if lawmakers give the OK. It does not need the governor’s approval, but GOP Gov. Doug Burgum says he opposes the idea.