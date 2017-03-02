3:51 pm, March 2, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Beginning at 4 p.m., Attorney General Jeff Sessions holds a news conference. Listen live.
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Columbia, Maryland, a crash involving a tractor trailer has blocked southbound I-95 at Rt. 32.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » North Dakota casino proposal…

North Dakota casino proposal risks angering tribes

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 3:36 pm 03/02/2017 03:36pm
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Some North Dakota lawmakers say a proposal by the state’s top House Republican to allow state-owned casinos is retaliatory.

The say the proposal by Fargo Rep. Al Carlson risks angering American Indian tribes even more when relations have already been rubbed raw by the Dakota Access pipeline dispute.

Carlson says his idea is not “anti-American Indian.” He says it would establish casinos as “destination-oriented attractions” and use profits from them to offset state taxes.

Many lawmakers believe the measure has little chance of passing, but they fear it’s further damaged the state’s relationship with its tribes.

Carlson’s resolution is a proposed constitutional amendment that would go to voters if lawmakers give the OK. It does not need the governor’s approval, but GOP Gov. Doug Burgum says he opposes the idea.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Government News » North Dakota casino proposal…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Government News