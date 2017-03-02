3:52 pm, March 2, 2017
Man accused of threats to Rep. Lewis’ staff appears in court

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 3:21 pm 03/02/2017 03:21pm
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta man accused of threatening the staff of U.S. Rep. John Lewis appeared confused in court on Thursday before a judge ordered him held in jail.

FBI Special Agent David LeValley, who leads the agency’s Atlanta office, said 42-year-old Dante Antoine Rosser was apprehended Thursday on a charge of threatening to assault a federal official.

The FBI says 42-year-old Dante Antoine Rosser repeatedly called the office of the Democratic congressman, demanding that his staff get money for his family, and then threatened a staffer by saying “I will blow your head off. You’re dead.”

The judge ordered that Rosser remain in jail pending a Monday hearing.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan Baverman set a Monday bond hearing. Rosser’s public defender Nicole Kaplan declined to comment.

Man accused of threats…
Government News