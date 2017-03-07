1:03 pm, March 7, 2017
Lawyer: Pence’s AOL account adds new wrinkle to civil case

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 12:47 pm 03/07/2017 12:47pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer suing Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to release public records as Indiana’s governor says his case should get a fresh look after revelations that the Republican used a private AOL email account to conduct state business.

Democratic attorney William Groth is asking Indiana’s Supreme Court to send his lawsuit back to a lower court to examine the private emails.

He cited recent news stories revealing details of Pence’s use of the account. Groth said Tuesday he may seek additional records that should have been released after he filed a public records request.

He previously sought documents sent to Republican governors in 2014, outlining a legal strategy for challenging then-President Barack Obama’s immigration order.

Groth received some records, but sued when a related legal memo wasn’t provided.

