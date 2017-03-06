6:59 pm, March 6, 2017
Lawmakers halt House over worry about ‘global planning’

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 6:52 pm 03/06/2017 06:52pm
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House came to a surprise halt after the state’s far-right lawmakers took aim at bill to bring Idaho’s notary public procedures in line with other states.

That faction of Idaho’s GOP tends to be suspicious of bills from the Uniform Law Commission — a group that drafts model laws to ease interstate and international interactions — because they worry the bills could promote a “global planning” agenda.

Other lawmakers have said those concerns are unfounded. Nevertheless, two years ago the state had to call a special legislative session after the same small group of far-right wing favorites tanked a child support bill because of its ties to the commission.

During the House floor session Monday, freshman Rep. Priscilla Giddings of White Bird objected to a routine request to skip the reading of an entire bill. The House retaliated by forcing Giddings to read the 21-page bill in front of the entire body.

It took Giddings more than hour to read the bill.

