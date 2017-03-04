9:54 am, March 4, 2017
Immigration courts: record number of cases, many problems

By The Associated Press March 4, 2017 9:30 am 03/04/2017 09:30am
ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump’s plans to step up enforcement of immigration laws could funnel even more people into an immigration court system that already has a record number of cases, a shortage of judges and frequent bureaucratic breakdowns.

The administration has focused on hiring agents to find and detain people in the country illegally, but it has been largely silent on immigration courts.

The system has 58 courts in 27 states and more than half a million unresolved cases. Noncitizens who are not in custody commonly wait two years for their cases to be decided and sometimes as much as five.

San Francisco Judge Dana Marks is president of the National Association of Immigration Judges. She says the backlog and insufficient resources are problems that stretch back at least a decade.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
