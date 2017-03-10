4:06 pm, March 10, 2017
Illinois official’s salary listing removed from health fund

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 3:59 pm 03/10/2017 03:59pm
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office has filed paperwork to ensure a new deputy governor isn’t paid from an insurance fund that is $4 billion behind on medical payments.

The state comptroller received a letter Friday morning from Rauner’s fiscal officer. It requests that a portion of Leslie Munger’s $138,000 salary come from a professional services fund.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that Munger was slated to be paid in part from the group health insurance fund. Rauner’s office said that was a “clerical error.”

The health account holds state employee insurance premiums and is used to pay medical providers. It accounts for one-third of the state’s $12 billion pile of past-due bills.

Munger, a former state comptroller, hasn’t been paid in her current job.

