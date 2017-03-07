8:33 pm, March 7, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Prince George’s County Public Schools announces that it will be closed Wednesday. Thousands of staffers requested off for “A Day Without a Woman.”

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Ex-Obama spokesman says Trump…

Ex-Obama spokesman says Trump is cynically using the press

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 7:56 pm 03/07/2017 07:56pm
Share
Former Obama White House press secretary Josh Earnest participates in a forum called "The Press & the Presidency," Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at the John F. Kennedy School of Government on the campus of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Earnest has accused President Donald Trump of using wiretapping allegations as a distraction. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Former Obama administration spokesman Josh Earnest says Republican President Donald Trump is cynically using the press while relying on it to appeal to the public.

Earnest says he doesn’t believe Trump wants to do away with the First Amendment but he wants the press to be nice to him. He says that’s not the media’s job.

Earnest made his comments Tuesday at a Harvard University forum.

He says a stark difference between Trump and Democratic former President Barack Obama is Obama relished the opportunity to marshal facts to make an argument. He says when Trump is under pressure his instinct is to create a distraction. He says that’s what Trump did by accusing Obama of wiretapping his campaign.

Earnest says no president has the authority to unilaterally wiretap someone.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Ex-Obama spokesman says Trump…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

Government News