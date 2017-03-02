12:51 pm, March 2, 2017
Dispatcher during barracks ambush accuses supervisor of rape

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 12:39 pm 03/02/2017 12:39pm
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania State Police spokesman says the agency is investigating an allegation by a dispatcher on duty during a 2014 fatal barracks ambush that her supervisor raped her in 2013 and police officials tried covering it up.

The woman contends in a lawsuit that her supervisor at the Blooming Grove barracks raped and sexually harassed her. She says police officials subsequently orchestrated a campaign to keep her quiet because they wanted to protect the reputation of the force and the trooper.

State police spokesman Cpl. Adam Reed says the agency takes the allegations “very seriously.” He says an internal investigation is ongoing.

The woman was working at the barracks in 2014 when police say Eric Frein (freen) opened fire, killing one trooper and wounding another. Frein has pleaded not guilty.

Government News Latest News National News
