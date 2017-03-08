10:03 pm, March 8, 2017
There is a 911 outage for AT&T cellphone customers in DC and Alexandria.

Disney CEO says he’s staying on Trump’s advisory council

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 9:41 pm 03/08/2017 09:41pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co.’s CEO Bob Iger says he has no plans to leave President Donald Trump’s business advisory council but says that doesn’t mean he endorses any specific policies.

During the Burbank, California-based media company’s shareholder meeting in Denver on Wednesday, several people representing shareholders asked Iger if he would consider stepping down from the council.

Iger says his being able to express specific points of view to the president is in the best interest of Disney shareholders. But he says that membership in the group does not mean he endorses any specific policy of the president or his administration.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick left the council in February. Others on the panel include the heads of PepsiCo, Wal-Mart and JPMorgan Chase.

Government News
