4:03 am, March 7, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Confirmation for Justice's No.…

Confirmation for Justice’s No. 2 job occurs amid controversy

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 3:33 am 03/07/2017 03:33am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime federal prosecutor Rod Rosenstein is getting a confirmation hearing for the role of deputy attorney general amid a burgeoning controversy surrounding the Justice Department.

Rosenstein is to appear Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Much of the questioning is likely to focus on a commitment made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions last week to recuse himself from any departmental investigation involving the Trump campaign.

That would leave such a probe in the hands of Rosenstein, if he’s confirmed.

Rosenstein was appointed U.S. attorney for Maryland in the George W. Bush administration and served in the job for the entire Obama administration.

Rachel Brand, another former Justice Department attorney, also faces a confirmation hearing Tuesday for the job of associate attorney general.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Confirmation for Justice's No.…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

Government News