Boston’s police body camera pilot program extended

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 7:46 am 03/13/2017 07:46am
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Police Department’s body camera pilot program has been extended an additional six months so more data can be collected.

Mayor Marty Walsh said Sunday that the city and the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association agreed to the extension, which doubles the length of the trial period.

The union had previously opposed the program, which now will end in September.

Under the initial agreement, 100 patrol officers stationed in different areas around the city, as well as eight members of the command staff, wore the cameras.

Data collected by the cameras is being analyzed by Northeastern University.

Walsh called the extension of the program “a positive development.”

Police Commissioner William Evans says he’s pleased the program was extended through the summer, which is usually a busier time for police.

