12:48 am, March 1, 2017
57° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Air Force agrees to…

Air Force agrees to settle Ohio base discrimination lawsuit

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 12:27 am 03/01/2017 12:27am
Share

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Air Force has agreed to pay $140,000 to settle a federal discrimination lawsuit in which a woman claimed she was passed over for promotions at Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2luAN0e ) Bridget Lyons alleged gender discrimination, retaliation and a hostile work environment stemming from her unsuccessful attempts for promotion to leadership positions.

Lyons says she feels vindicated after 10 years of sex discrimination against her by management in the Air Force Materiel Command Law Office Acquisition Division.

As an attorney, Lyons claims she was passed over for promotions in favor of men several times during a two-year period.

The Air Force doesn’t admit guilt as a result of the settlement.

The Air Force Public Affairs office didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

Topics:
Consumer News Government News Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Air Force agrees to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Government News