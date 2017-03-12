3:43 am, March 12, 2017
Advocates say First Amendment can withstand Trump attacks

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 3:01 am 03/12/2017 03:01am
NEW YORK (AP) — As journalism marks its annual Sunshine Week, First Amendment advocates call the administration of President Donald Trump the most hostile to the press and free expression in memory.

In words and actions, they say, Trump and his administration have threatened democratic principles and the general spirit of a free society.

That includes the demonizing of the media, repetition of falsehoods, scorn for dissent and the removal of information from government websites.

Sunshine Week draws attention to the media’s role in advocating for government transparency. This year, it comes at an extraordinary moment in the relationship between the presidency and the press.

First Amendment advocates worry about a range of possible trends but also say the press, at least on legal issues, is well positioned to withstand the Trump presidency.

