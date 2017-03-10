10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HOUSE PANEL SCORES INITIAL TRIUMPH ON HEALTH BILL

Republicans on a House committee use a pre-dawn vote to abolish the tax penalty “Obamacare” imposes on people who don’t purchase insurance.

2. CIA SILENT ABOUT WIKILEAKS DUMP

The anti-secrecy group, meanwhile, raises the prospect of providing technology companies with additional details it says it has about the agency’s hacking tools.

3. HAWAII FIRST STATE TO SUE OVER TRUMP’S NEW TRAVEL BAN

It says the order will harm its Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.

4. ‘NOT A PASS TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER’

Dr. Erin Kimmerle, considered one of the top forensic anthropologists in the U.S., is reviewing 50 cold cases, most in Florida, The AP learns.

5. HOW DEADLY FIRE STARTED AT GUATEMALA SHELTER

After a failed mass escape by teens, someone set fire to mattresses in the girls’ section and a blaze quickly spread, killing at least 22 girls.

6. DEADLY BUS-TRAIN WRECK LEADS TO REFORMS

The mayor of Biloxi, Mississippi, says that he will use recommendations from CSX Transportation to close some crossings and make others safer.

7. U.N. PEACEKEEPER PULLOUT LOOMS IN HAITI

The global body is preparing to pull the military force out of the impoverished Caribbean nation after nearly 13 years at a cost of $346 million a year.

8. IRS STRIKES BACK

The tax agency reports that the number of identity theft victims plummeted last year by 46 percent to 376,000, saving the government billions.

9. BIEBER IMPOSTOR NABBED IN AUSTRALIA

A 42-year-old college professor who allegedly posed as the pop singer online to solicit explicit images from children is charged with hundreds of child sex offenses.

10. ROMO’S STAR-CROSSED CAREER OVER IN DALLAS

The quarterback will leave the Cowboys as the franchise leader in yards passing and touchdowns, but he could never match the postseason success of Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman.