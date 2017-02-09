1:43 am, February 9, 2017
51° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Senate confirms Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general despite strong Democratic opposition.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Yuna Kim unveiling Olympic…

Yuna Kim unveiling Olympic torch in countdown to 2018 Games

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 1:26 am 02/09/2017 01:26am
Share
Dancers in traditional costumes perform during the unveiling ceremony of the countdown clock for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Pyeongchang is the host city of the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games which will start from February 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Figure skating gold medalist Yuna Kim is unveiling the Olympic torch and online ticket reservations are being opened as South Korean organizers launch the final year-long countdown to the Winter Games.

Pyeongchang 2018 organizing chief Lee Hee-beom on Thursday also expressed hopes for participation in the games by athletes from North Korea and Russia.

Organizers have overcome delays, local conflicts over venue constructions and difficulties attracting domestic sponsorships in past years but have preparations back on track.

They are now trying to stoke what has been lukewarm public interest for the Winter Olympics amid the distraction created by a political turmoil surrounding President Park Geun-hye, whose powers have been suspended over a corruption scandal.

Topics:
Consumer News Government News Latest News Money News Olympics
Home » Latest News » Government News » Yuna Kim unveiling Olympic…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Government News