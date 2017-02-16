12:23 pm, February 16, 2017
LIVE EVENT Around 12:30 p.m., President Trump will hold a news conference to announce his nomination for labor secretary.

Woman accused of performing sex act in courthouse arrested

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 12:15 pm 02/16/2017 12:15pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a 26-year-old woman accused of performing a sex act inside a Florida courthouse and then posting a video online.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records show Brittney Lahcell Jones was arrested Wednesday.

The Florida Times-Union (http://bit.ly/2llXcjG ) reports Jones and 35-year-old Jeremiah Isiah Robinson had been wanted on a charge of a lascivious act. The newspaper reported a video surfaced online in January showing a woman performing oral sex on a man in front of what appeared to be a courtroom.

The newspaper reported Jones was being arraigned on a drug charge at the time in the Duval County Courthouse. A message on her Twitter account said, “Found a way to get my charges dropped.”

Police say Robinson turned himself in. Records don’t show whether either has an attorney.

___

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
