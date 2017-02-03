4:12 pm, February 3, 2017
USDA removes animal welfare reports from its website

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 4:02 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Agriculture Department has removed animal welfare inspection reports, enforcement records and other information about animal breeding and research facilities from its website, citing privacy and other laws.

Tanya Espinosa, a spokeswoman for USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, says the information was removed from the site around 11 a.m. Friday. She would not say if the removal was temporary or permanent.

The information is used by advocacy groups and other members of the public to look up information on commercial dog and horse breeders, some of whom have had a history of abuse. The reports included lists of animal welfare violations at those facilities and at animal testing labs, and whether those violations have been corrected.

