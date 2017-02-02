5:24 am, February 4, 2017
US: About 200 civilians mistakenly killed in Iraq, Syria

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 4:19 pm 02/02/2017 04:19pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military has concluded that 11 civilians were inadvertently killed in airstrikes in Iraq and Syria that targeted Islamic State militants and equipment late last year.

That brings the total number of innocent civilians killed since the U.S. began striking IS to almost 200.

U.S. Central Command says four reports of possible civilian deaths were found to be credible. One strike one was near Raqqa, Syria, in December, and three were in Mosul, Iraq, in October and December.

Seven reports were found to be not credible, and 10 reports are still being reviewed.

Independent monitoring groups and activists have repeatedly said that coalition and other airstrikes have killed hundreds of civilians.

The U.S.-led coalition began airstrikes in Iraq in August 2014, and began in Syria a month later.

