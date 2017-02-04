Trump’s Supreme Court pick wary of ‘politicians with robes’

President Donald Trump seems to have heeded calls by many conservatives to find someone as near to Antonin Scalia’s judicial philosophy as possible in picking a successor to the late Supreme Court justice.

Like Scalia, federal appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch believes judges must focus primarily on the text of the Constitution and resolve legal disputes by following the Founding Fathers’ intentions.

Gorsuch has said that if judges factor in personal beliefs, societal changes or calculations about maximizing social welfare, they risk becoming — in his words — “little more than politicians with robes.”

Scalia was a leading proponent of originalism. It’s an approach that seeks to resolve constitutional disputes by focusing on the document’s text, its historical context and the framers’ intentions.