BREAKING NEWS The State Department reverses visa cancellations for foreigners after judge puts hold on President Donald Trump's executive order.

Trump’s Supreme Court pick wary of ‘politicians with robes’

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 11:31 am 02/04/2017 11:31am
In this Jan. 31, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch, his choice for Supreme Court associate justice in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Gorsuch recalls being blinded by tears in the middle of a ski run after someone rang his cellphone with news of the unexpected death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. The reaction illustrates not only the depth of Gorsuch’s admiration for his mentor but also how thoroughly he has modeled his conservative constitutionalist views after Scalia. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump seems to have heeded calls by many conservatives to find someone as near to Antonin Scalia’s judicial philosophy as possible in picking a successor to the late Supreme Court justice.

Like Scalia, federal appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch believes judges must focus primarily on the text of the Constitution and resolve legal disputes by following the Founding Fathers’ intentions.

Gorsuch has said that if judges factor in personal beliefs, societal changes or calculations about maximizing social welfare, they risk becoming — in his words — “little more than politicians with robes.”

Scalia was a leading proponent of originalism. It’s an approach that seeks to resolve constitutional disputes by focusing on the document’s text, its historical context and the framers’ intentions.

Government News