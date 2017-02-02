5:21 am, February 4, 2017
Trump’s sister takes inactive status on US appeals court

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 5:44 pm 02/02/2017 05:44pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Donald Trump’s sister has decided to stop hearing cases on the federal appeals court in Philadelphia.

Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Maryanne Trump Barry has been on the court since 1999. She previously served as a district judge and federal prosecutor in New Jersey.

Chief 3rd Circuit Judge D. Brooks Smith says Barry is giving up her staff and chambers with the decision to take inactive status this week.

The 79-year-old Barry had been scheduled to hear cases this year. Inactive judges can still serve on court committees or later return to active status.

Smith describes Barry as a talented judge with a knack for handling complex cases.

A Republican, she was nominated for a judgeship by GOP President Ronald Reagan and elevated to the circuit court by Democratic President Bill Clinton.

