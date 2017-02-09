1:46 pm, February 9, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Trump to reaffirm security…

Trump to reaffirm security commitment to Japan PM

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 1:27 pm 02/09/2017 01:27pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior U.S. official says President Donald Trump will reaffirm America’s commitment to its security alliance with Japan when the nation’s prime minister visits the White House Friday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be seeking reassurance from the new president on the U.S. role in Asia. He will be only the second foreign leader to meet Trump since he took office.

The official said the new administration is upholding the U.S. position that its defense treaty with Japan applies to islands disputed by Japan and China — a stance opposed by Beijing. Trump is expected to speak on that subject “in fairly concrete terms.”

The official briefed reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss planning for the trip before Abe arrives late Thursday. Trump will also host Abe in Florida.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Trump to reaffirm security…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Government News