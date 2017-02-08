7:41 am, February 8, 2017
Trump says overturning immigration ban could hurt security

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 7:24 am 02/08/2017 07:24am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is tweeting that if he loses the pending court case over his travel ban, the country “can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled.”

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is weighing the appeal of Trump’s executive order on immigration, including a temporary travel ban on those from seven Muslim-majority countries. The appeals court challenged the administration’s claim that the ban was motivated by terrorism fears, but it also questioned an attorney’s argument that it unconstitutionally targeted Muslims.

The president tweeted early Wednesday, “If the U.S. does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled. Politics!”

Topics:
Government News Latest News
