Trump goes blames FBI for failing to stop media leaks

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 8:00 am 02/24/2017 08:00am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is blaming the FBI for failing to stop leaks to the media, saying the information being reported is classified and could have a “devastating effect” on the country.

Trump made the remarks in a tweet early Friday. His tweet follows reports that White House chief of staff Reince Priebus had asked a top FBI official to dispute media reports that Trump’s campaign advisers were frequently in touch with Russian intelligence agents during the election.

Trump writes, “The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security ‘leakers’ that have permeated our government for a long time. They can’t even find the leakers within the FBI itself.”

He adds, “classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW.”

Government News Latest News
