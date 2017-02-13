3:20 pm, February 13, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Thousands protest Wisconsin sheriff's…

Thousands protest Wisconsin sheriff’s immigration crackdown

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 3:10 pm 02/13/2017 03:10pm
Share

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Thousands of Wisconsin activists gathered in Milwaukee’s predominantly Hispanic South Side to protest the sheriff’s plans to crack down on illegal immigration.

The crowd hoisted both Mexican and American flags Monday as it made its way downtown to the county courthouse.

Latinos and other protesters from at least 12 cities across Wisconsin traveled by bus to be part of the march. Milwaukee resident Alma Varela-Zbichorski says the crowd is opposed to Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s plan to enroll his deputies in a federal program that allows them to act as immigration agents.

Hispanic families claim they are being profiled as a whole community.

The demonstration was organized by Voces de la Frontera, a Hispanic advocacy group.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Thousands protest Wisconsin sheriff's…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Government News