BREAKING NEWS Eastbound US 50 in Prince George's County is blocked for police activity between Route 201 and Columbia Park Road. One lane is open to westbound traffic.

Government News

The Latest: Washington official: Trump ‘conceding defeat’

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 4:48 pm 02/16/2017 04:48pm
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2017, file photo, Karen Shore holds up a sign outside of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, Calif. President Donald Trump's administration said in court documents on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, it wants an end to the legal fight over its ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations and will instead issue a replacement ban. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on the court battle over President Donald Trump’s travel ban (all times local):

1 p.m.

Washington state’s attorney general says the federal government was “conceding defeat” by saying it will rescind and replace President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office sent the tweet Thursday, shortly after the administration filed new documents with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The federal government also said it didn’t want a larger group of 9th Circuit judges to review a decision to keep the ban on hold.

Washington and Minnesota sued over the ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, saying it was unconstitutional.

The states had said in their own filing Thursday that there was no need for the full 11-member court to review the lower-court ruling.

Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell said the decision by the three-judge panel was consistent with previous U.S. Supreme Court rulings.

___

11:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s administration says an appeals court panel that refused to immediately reinstate his ban on travelers misunderstood the scope of the ban.

The administration said in a court filing on Thursday that the focus of the current ban is on foreigners who have never entered the U.S. and visa holders who have left the country and want to return.

The filing said the ban is not meant to impede the travel of green card holders.

It said a ban that applies to people who have never come to the U.S. is legal.

The administration said it does not want a larger appellate panel to review a ruling keeping its travel ban on hold and will instead revise the ban.

The filing said a revised order will clear the way for the president to immediately protect the country rather than pursuing potentially time-consuming litigation.

___

11:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s administration says it does not want a larger appellate panel to review a ruling keeping its travel ban on hold and will instead revise the ban.

The administration said in a court filing on Thursday that it will replace the travel ban with a new one in the near future.

