The Latest: Trump insists senator misquoted nominee

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 7:35 am 02/09/2017 07:35am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump suggests a senator misrepresented his Supreme Court nominee when the senator said the judge criticized Trump’s recent disparagement of the judiciary.

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Wednesday that Judge Neil Gorsuch told him Trump’s comments were “demoralizing and disheartening.” Trump’s own confirmation team for Gorsuch confirmed those comments.

But Trump tweeted Thursday, “Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie), now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?”

Blumenthal faced criticism in the past for saying he had served in Vietnam. Blumenthal served in the Marine Corps Reserves during Vietnam. He apologized in 2010, saying he regretted his misstatements.

___

3:23 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s extended criticism of the judiciary has prompted a rebuke from his nominee for the Supreme Court, who told a senator the president’s comments were “demoralizing and disheartening.”

Judge Neil Gorsuch, who was nominated by Trump to the nation’s high court last week, made the comments Wednesday after Trump accused an appellate court considering his immigration and refugee executive order of being “so political.” During the weekend, the president labeled a judge who ruled on his executive order a “so-called judge” and referred to the ruling as “ridiculous.”

Gorsuch’s comments came at the end of his first full week of meetings in the Senate, which is considering his nomination.

Supreme Court News White House
