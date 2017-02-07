11:06 am, February 8, 2017
The Latest: Should man face trial in officer’s ’72 shooting?

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 11:14 am 02/07/2017 11:14am
In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, photo, Lori Cooper, left, discusses her efforts to bring to trial the suspect who shot her father, Columbus police officer Niki Cooper, in 1972, as Niki Cooper and partner Bob Stout, right, interrupted a burglary, in Columbus, Ohio. After her father’s death three years earlier, Lori Cooper discovered the 82-year-old suspect was alive and living in Dayton, Ohio, about an hour away. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on an 82-year-old suspect in a 1972 nonfatal shooting of a police officer (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

A judge is weighing arguments for and against bringing an 82-year-old suspect to trial in the nonfatal shooting of an Ohio police officer almost 45 years ago.

Franklin County Judge Guy Reece heard arguments Tuesday and says he’ll issue a decision later.

Defendant Charles Hays was indicted but never prosecuted following the shooting as the case fell through the cracks.

Columbus police officer Niki Cooper was hit in the left arm in March 1972 when he and his partner interrupted a burglary.

Cooper never regained full use of the injured limb. He died just over three years ago at age 71.

Hays’ lawyer says reopening the case would violate Hays’ constitutional speedy trial rights.

The Franklin County prosecutor says Hays, who lives in Dayton, never waived his right to a speedy trial.

___

12:30 a.m.

Franklin County Judge Guy Reece scheduled a hearing for Tuesday.

