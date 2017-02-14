The Latest: LGBT group dislikes governor’s repeal plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on legislation proposed by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to repeal a state law limiting LGBT rights (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

A gay rights group says Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s new proposal to get rid of a North Carolina law limiting LGBT rights contains unnecessary additions and blames Republicans for failing to repeal House Bill 2.

Equality North Carolina Executive Director Chris Sgro (skroh) told reporters Tuesday he doesn’t support Cooper’s repeal offer to GOP lawmakers because other parts of legislation are a distraction to throwing out the law.

The proposal includes increasing penalties for crimes committed in public restrooms and forcing local governments to give state legislators 30 days of notice before seeking ordinances covering sexual orientation and gender identity.

Sgro says Charlotte city leaders took over a year to weigh an anti-discrimination ordinance before they approved it. He says new penalties aren’t needed because LGBT people are not a public safety risk.

Equality North Carolina was one of Cooper’s strongest supporters in last year’s race for governor.

__

2:15 p.m.

North Carolina’s most powerful state senator isn’t impressed with legislation proposed by Gov. Roy Cooper that would repeal a state law limiting LGBT rights and which public bathrooms transgender people can use.

Cooper’s proposal would do away with House Bill 2, increase penalties for crimes in bathrooms and tell local governments seeking anti-discrimination ordinances to give legislators 30 days’ notice before doing so.

A spokeswoman for Republican Senate leader Phil Berger said Tuesday that Cooper’s proposal does nothing to address privacy concerns of women and young girls who don’t want to share restrooms and locker rooms with men.

HB2 supporters have argued letting people choose public bathrooms based on gender identity could be used as a pretense by sexual predators. The U.S. Justice Department and HB2 critics have said the threat is practically non-existent.

__

11:40 a.m.

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is proposing what he calls a compromise to repeal an LGBT law that has led to lost business expansions and sporting events.

Cooper said Tuesday the proposal does away with House Bill 2, which limits LGBT rights and directs transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to the gender on their birth certificates.

Cooper says the bill would increase penalties for crimes in public bathrooms and tell local governments seeking ordinances covering sexual orientation and gender identity to give legislators 30 days’ notice before doing so.

An apparent deal between Cooper and the Republican-controlled legislature to repeal HB2 fell apart in December.

House Bill 2 critics say action is needed or the state will miss out on NCAA sporting events for years.