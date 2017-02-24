The Latest: Regulators set to vote on New Jersey pipeline

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on vote to permit natural gas pipeline in New Jersey’s federally protected Pinelands (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

About 500 people have filled a hotel ballroom as New Jersey regulators prepare to vote on whether a natural gas pipeline should run through the state’s federally protected Pinelands region.

The Pinelands Commission on Friday is expected to make a final determination on the proposal that has touched off a classic jobs-versus-environment battle in the nation’s most densely populated state.

Supporters say it will increase energy reliability. Environmentalists fear damage to the pristine Pinelands region, which includes more than a million acres of farms, forests and wetlands.

The plan was narrowly defeated in 2014. But since then, Republican Gov. Chris Christie has replaced several Pinelands commissioners with supporters of the pipeline.

