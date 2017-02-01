The Latest: Base identifies hurt service member’s squadron

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on an Air Force training accident (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

The Air Force says that the person injured in a training accident on a southern New Mexico military range was assigned to the 7th Air Support Operations Squadron, Fort Bliss, Texas.

That person has not been identified.

Officials at Holloman Air Force Base say a person who was killed during the Tuesday night incident was a civilian contractor while the person who was injured was an Air Force service member.

The 7th Air Support Operations Squadron is a geographically-separate unit assigned to the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing located at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia.

The accident involved members of a ground-control party struck as two F-16 jets used unspecified air-to-ground munitions at a range that’s part of the White Sands Missile Range complex near Holloman.

11 a.m.

Officials at Holloman Air Force Base say a person killed in a training accident on a military range in southern New Mexico was a civilian contractor and that a person injured was an Air Force service member.

Their identities were not immediately released, and officials say the Tuesday night accident is under investigation.

Base officials say in a statement that the accident involved members of a ground-control party struck as two F-16 jets used unspecified air-to-ground munitions at a range that’s part of the White Sands Missile Range complex near Holloman.

The statement says the injured service member was released from a hospital after treatment for unspecified injuries.

The statement says the two F-16s are based at Holloman but belong to a group that is part of a wing headquartered at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

___

9:25 a.m.

Officials at Holloman Air Force Base say one person was killed and another injured in a training accident on a military range in southern New Mexico.

Base officials say in a statement that the Tuesday night accident involved members of a ground-control party struck as two F-16 jets used unspecified air-to-ground munitions at a range that’s part of the White Sands Missile Range complex near Holloman.

The statement says the injured person was released from a hospital after treatment for specified injuries.

Identities were not immediately released, and officials say the incident is under investigation.

The statement says the two F-16s are based at Holloman but belong to a group that is part of a wing headquartered at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.