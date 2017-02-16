6:26 pm, February 16, 2017
Texas officials say ICE detained immigrant inside courthouse

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 6:13 pm 02/16/2017 06:13pm
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Local Texas officials say federal immigration agents detained a transgender woman seeking a protective order for alleged domestic violence while she was inside a courthouse.

Several El Paso County officials told the El Paso Times that agents detained Irvin Gonzalez as she was leaving a courtroom on Feb. 9. Immigration officials say Gonzalez has been convicted of several crimes since 2010 including assault and larceny, and has been deported six times.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy requires agents to take care when taking enforcement action in sensitive areas including those serving victims of crime or abuse. Victim advocates say detaining people seeking protective orders could deter others from seeking help.

ICE agents disputed the local officials account, saying in an affidavit that they detained Gonzalez outside the courthouse.

Government News
