7:57 am, February 17, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Tests find marijuana in…

Tests find marijuana in Emirati man killed by Ohio officer

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 7:27 am 02/17/2017 07:27am
Share

HUDSON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an unarmed United Arab Emirates citizen who fled after an Ohio car crash and was fatally shot by police had marijuana in his system.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2kFn5X0 ) reports that toxicology tests for the 26-year-old Case Western Reserve University law student found no other drugs or alcohol in his system.

Authorities say a Hudson officer repeatedly shot Saif Nasser Mubarak Alameri during a struggle on Dec. 4 after Alameri flipped his car along the Ohio Turnpike and ran away.

Investigators haven’t said why he fled. A witness who called 911 said it seemed something was wrong with Alameri and that he was “running wildly.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

The United Arab Emirates ambassador to the United States has discussed the case with Ohio’s governor and public safety director.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Tests find marijuana in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

1996 Silver Spring MARC crash

More than 20 years ago, a Chicago bound Amtrak train collided with a MARC commuter in Silver Spring, leaving 11 passengers dead. See photos.

Recommended
Latest

Government News