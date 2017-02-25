9:42 am, February 25, 2017
63° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Suspect dead, 2 Florida…

Suspect dead, 2 Florida officers wounded in shootout

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 9:04 am 02/25/2017 09:04am
Share

CASSELBERRY, Fla. (AP) — A suspect died and two police officers suffered minor wounds during a shootout at a central Florida home.

Casselberry Police Chief Larry Krantz told reporters the two officers responded early Saturday to a reported disturbance at a home in the Orlando suburb. When they arrived, the suspect came outside with a shotgun and fired. The officers returned fire.

Krantz said the suspect went back inside his house, where he was later found dead. He said it is unclear if the officers shot the man or if he killed himself. His name has not been released.

The two officers were treated at a hospital for pellet wounds and released.

Neighbor Billy Raye Carson Jr. told the Orlando Sentinel that the gunman is an older man who didn’t cause problems.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Suspect dead, 2 Florida…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Government News