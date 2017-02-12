10:47 am, February 12, 2017
South Carolina deputies shoot man to death at troubled motel

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 10:34 am 02/12/2017 10:34am
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say South Carolina sheriff’s deputies shot a man to death during an altercation at a motel where they’ve been called hundreds of times in the past year.

Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis tells local media outlets three deputies were patrolling the parking lot of the Super Lodge Motel at around 2 a.m. Saturday when they encountered suspicious activity.

Lewis says shots were fired, and a suspect died at the scene. None of the deputies were injured.

The coroner later identified the suspect as 37-year-old Jason Robert Mendez of Fountain Inn. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating, which is standard practice.

The races of the deputies and suspect were not immediately released.

Lewis says authorities have been called to the area nearly 400 times in the last year.

