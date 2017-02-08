12:13 pm, February 8, 2017
Soldier welcomes Afghan translator to US with bear hug

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 11:53 am 02/08/2017 11:53am
In this 2010 photo provided by U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Ball shows his interpreter Qismat Amin, second seated from left, in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. Amin, who has been living in hiding after getting threats from Taliban and Islamic state fighters, got his visa Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, after nearly four years of interviews. Ball bought him a $1,000 plane ticket to San Francisco and plans to meet him at the airport with an attorney. Ball said he has bought a plane ticket for his Afghan translator in case that country is added to the list of banned nations. ( U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Ball via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A soldier welcomed his Afghan interpreter to the United States after buying him a plane ticket to ensure he would get in quickly amid concerns the Trump administration may expand its travel ban to Afghanistan.

Army Capt. Matthew Ball yelled out “Qismat!” as he ran and hugged Qismat Amin at the San Francisco airport Wednesday.

Ball says Amin protected his life during a yearlong mission in one of Afghanistan’s most dangerous areas.

The interpreter waited nearly four years for his special immigrant visa. He lived in hiding after receiving death threats from the Taliban for helping American troops.

Ball says Amin will live in Palo Alto at Ball’s home for now. Amin says Ball and other veterans who welcomed him are family to him.

