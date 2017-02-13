6:20 pm, February 13, 2017
Sister of man killed by police: He was homeless, had issues

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 5:58 pm 02/13/2017 05:58pm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A relative of a man fatally shot by police responding to a report of a burglary over the weekend said he was homeless, had mental health and substance abuse issues and “just wanted a warm place to stay.”

Police identified the man killed Saturday as 32-year-old William A. Young Jr.

Police Chief Steve Conrad said Monday that Young advanced toward an officer with a skewer-like item and that police shot him. Conrad said officers announced their presence multiple times as they entered the house while responding to reports of a burglary.

News outlets quoted Young’s sister, Shawna Coates, as saying he was homeless.

Officers Russell Braun, Paige Young and Randall Richardson have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Louisville police spokesman Lamont Washington says Young was white, as are the officers.

