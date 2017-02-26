3:43 pm, February 26, 2017
Sheriff: Gunman killed after firing at Florida pipeline site

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 3:31 pm 02/26/2017 03:31pm
FLORAL CITY, Fla. (AP) — A man who fired shots at a central Florida construction site died during a shootout with sheriff’s deputies following a chase.

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a statement the gunman fired shots from a high-powered rifle Sunday morning at equipment being used to construct the Sabal Trail pipeline, a natural gas line that will run from Alabama to Florida.

Deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol chased the man until he crashed near Floral City, 70 miles north of Tampa. Prendergast says the man got out and exchanged shots with deputies, who killed him. No deputies were hurt. Prendergast said other weapons were found in the car.

The man’s name has not been released. The deputies were placed on leave pending an investigation.

