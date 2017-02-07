11:04 am, February 8, 2017
Sharpton ally sues New Jersey for arrest at takeover hearing

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 12:36 pm 02/07/2017 12:36pm
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The leader of the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network chapter in Atlantic City is suing New Jersey over his arrest while testifying at a state Senate hearing.

Steven Young was handcuffed and taken into custody on March 10 after refusing to end his testimony against a state takeover of the struggling city last year. Disorderly persons charges were later dropped.

The state seized power in November, taking over Atlantic City’s major decision making power. It also now has the right to seize and sell city assets as part of a plan to stabilize the seaside gambling resort’s teetering finances.

Young’s lawsuit names two state police officials and the chief sergeant at arms of the Senate.

The state attorney general declined to comment Tuesday.

