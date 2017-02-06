1:19 pm, February 6, 2017
56° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT The full Senate debates the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be the Education Secretary. Listen live.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Senate in round-the-clock session…

Senate in round-the-clock session to confirm Trump Cabinet

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 12:57 pm 02/06/2017 12:57pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate will be in session around the clock this week as Republicans aim to confirm more of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks over Democratic opposition.

Democrats intend to drag out the process as much as possible using all the time they can under the Senate’s arcane rules.

That means keeping the Senate in session 24 hours a day, beginning Monday as senators head to a showdown vote on Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos.

DeVos, a wealthy GOP donor, has drawn particularly fierce opposition. Two GOP senators have announced plans to oppose her, which could result in a 50-50 Senate vote Tuesday. That would leave Vice President Mike Pence in the role of tie-breaker.

Votes will follow later in the week on picks for attorney general, Treasury, and other posts.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News White House
Home » Latest News » Government News » Senate in round-the-clock session…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Government News