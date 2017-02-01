9:28 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Roberts to speak in…

Roberts to speak in Kentucky after Trump’s high court pick

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 7:06 am 02/01/2017 07:06am
Share

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is scheduled to speak to the University of Kentucky College of Law one day after President Donald Trump announced Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the high court.

Roberts is scheduled to make a presentation Wednesday and have a conversation with James C. Duff, director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts. The event is sponsored by the John G. Heyburn II Initiative and the UK College of Law.

The Supreme Court has had a vacancy since February 2016 when former Justice Antonin Scalia died. Democratic President Barack Obama nominated U.S. Circuit Court Judge Merrick Garland to replace Scalia. But Republicans in Congress, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, blocked that appointment because they said the next president should choose a replacement.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News Supreme Court News White House
Home » Latest News » Government News » Roberts to speak in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Government News