Records show EPA’s Pruitt used private email, despite denial

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 3:38 pm 02/27/2017 03:38pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt occasionally used private email to communicate with staff while serving as Oklahoma’s attorney general, despite telling Congress that he always used a state email account for government business.

Pruitt emails obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request show exchanges where the Republican used a private account hosted by Apple. Pruitt’s use of private email, which is not illegal for officials in Oklahoma, was first reported by Oklahoma City Fox television station KOKH.

Pruitt denied using private email for work in both his Senate confirmation hearing last month and in response to written questions.

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon said Monday the issue raises questions about Pruitt’s honesty.

Pruitt did not respond to emails seeking comment.

