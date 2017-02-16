7:51 am, February 16, 2017
Prosecutor releases more details on suspect’s shooting

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 7:44 am 02/16/2017 07:44am
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina prosecutor says two of the three Greenville County sheriff’s deputies at a motel last weekend fired at a suspect who was killed in the confrontation.

Solicitor Walt Wilkins says the officers fired four rounds in the Saturday morning confrontation with 37-year-old Jason Mendez of Fountain Inn. Their guns, as well as a gun found in Mendez’s vehicle, are being examined by the State Law Enforcement Division.

Sheriff Will Lewis said Mendez failed to comply with deputies’ orders and was involved in an altercation before he was shot.

SLED spokesman Thom Berry said Mendez was white, as are the officers involved.

Wilkins said Wednesday the confrontation was captured on video by officers’ in-car cameras and a camera at the motel. He said there was no body camera video available.

Government News Latest News National News
Government News