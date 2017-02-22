9:38 am, February 22, 2017
Portugal tries to please, but IMF demands more

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 9:09 am 02/22/2017 09:09am
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is finding it hard to please the International Monetary Fund.

Despite fighting its way out of a financial crisis, cutting the budget deficit to its lowest level in more than 40 years and boosting growth through exports, the IMF says Portugal must do more.

The IMF said in a report Wednesday that Portugal must reduce its government and corporate debt load. It also warned that investors are wary about how much recapitalization may be required for the battered banking sector.

Still, the institution remarked that the eurozone country’s economy had recorded “a welcome upturn.” That has included unemployment dropping to an eight-year low and growth above the eurozone average.

The IMF took part in a 78 billion-euro ($82 billion) rescue for Portugal in 2011 amid the eurozone debt crisis.

