Police: Trooper shoots at suspect driving toward him

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 4:29 pm 02/08/2017 04:29pm
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say they are investigating after a trooper shot and wounded a suspect who drove toward him.

Police said in a statement that a trooper responding to the scene of a domestic disturbance Tuesday night in Madison County exited his cruiser and spotted a man who was believed to be involved in the dispute sitting in a truck. The statement says the man drove directly toward the trooper, who fired his weapon.

State police identified the man as 51-year-old Kenneth B. Huntzinger of Richmond. The officer was identified as Sgt. Toby Coyle, a 16-year veteran of state police assigned to the Richmond post. He was placed on routine paid administrative leave.

Police say Huntzinger was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital for treatment. The trooper wasn’t injured.

Government News
