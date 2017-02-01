Police: Trooper-killing suspect wouldn’t drop gun

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say their officers shot a man suspected of killing a state trooper last month because he would not drop a gun.

Search warrants released Wednesday said investigators checking properties near the home where Trooper Landon Weaver had been killed Dec. 30 encountered Jason Robison in an unlocked camper about a half-mile away.

Investigators say troopers backed out of the camper and gave him verbal commands. They say Robison walked to the doorway and appeared to be holding a black handgun.

Police recovered a .32-caliber Beretta Tomcat pistol with a live round in the chamber and a loaded magazine from the scene.