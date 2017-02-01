9:48 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Police: Texas sheriff's deputy…

Police: Texas sheriff’s deputy killed his son then himself

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 9:40 am 02/01/2017 09:40am
Share

GRAHAM, Texas (AP) — Investigators say a Texas sheriff’s deputy fatally shot his son before killing himself at the home they shared northwest of Fort Worth.

Graham police Chief Tony Widner said in a statement Tuesday that 61-year-old Joseph Parker killed his son, 27-year-old Kensy Parker. Their bodies were found Thursday in a bedroom at the home.

Widner initially declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the deaths as investigators awaited forensic results.

He says no note was found and that the motive for the shooting is not clear.

The elder Parker was a deputy for the Young County sheriff’s office and previously was an officer for the Graham police department.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Police: Texas sheriff's deputy…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Government News