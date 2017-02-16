Police: Suicidal man, 70, shot after brandishing gun

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — Police in central Florida say two officers shot and wounded a suicidal 70-year-old man after he brandished a handgun inside his home.

Palm Bay Police Lt. Mike Bandish told news outlets at the scene Wednesday night the man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting.

It is unclear whether the suspect fired his handgun. Neither officer was hurt.

Bandish says the officers had gone to the home to conduct a well-being check on the man.

Neighbor Clayton Bennett tells Florida Today (http://on.flatoday.com/2lUmvFW ) the suspect lives in the home with his aging mother.

Authorities did not immediately release the names or races of those involved in the shooting.

Per standard operating procedure, both officers were placed on administrative leave as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.

___

Information from: Florida Today (Melbourne, Fla.), http://www.floridatoday.com