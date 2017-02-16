4:53 am, February 16, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Police: Suicidal man, 70,…

Police: Suicidal man, 70, shot after brandishing gun

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 4:24 am 02/16/2017 04:24am
Share

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — Police in central Florida say two officers shot and wounded a suicidal 70-year-old man after he brandished a handgun inside his home.

Palm Bay Police Lt. Mike Bandish told news outlets at the scene Wednesday night the man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting.

It is unclear whether the suspect fired his handgun. Neither officer was hurt.

Bandish says the officers had gone to the home to conduct a well-being check on the man.

Neighbor Clayton Bennett tells Florida Today (http://on.flatoday.com/2lUmvFW ) the suspect lives in the home with his aging mother.

Authorities did not immediately release the names or races of those involved in the shooting.

Per standard operating procedure, both officers were placed on administrative leave as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.

___

Information from: Florida Today (Melbourne, Fla.), http://www.floridatoday.com

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Police: Suicidal man, 70,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most romantic movie couples

From Rhett & Scarlett to Harry & Sally, who are the most romantic movie couples?

Recommended
Latest

Government News